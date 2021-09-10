Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 3,148 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,440. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

