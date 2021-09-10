Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Sells $230,500.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

