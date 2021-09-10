Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $12,526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

