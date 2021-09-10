Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Bank First stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15. Bank First has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank First by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bank First by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

