Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Senior Officer Patrick Cronin Sells 23,292 Shares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total value of C$3,002,944.39.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$127.86. 1,494,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.70. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.92 and a twelve month high of C$132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.87.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

