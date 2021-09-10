Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of South Carolina were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKSC stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Bank of South Carolina Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

