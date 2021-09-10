Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. 2,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,573. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

