Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

OTCMKTS DIISY remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Friday. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

