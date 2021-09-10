Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.80 ($95.06).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €64.63 ($76.04) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of €66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.32. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

