BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$69.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock. BCE traded as high as C$66.88 and last traded at C$66.80, with a volume of 7635242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.02.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$60.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

