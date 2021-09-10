Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th.

BZLYF stock remained flat at $$5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

