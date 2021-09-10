Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) VP Sells $69,420.00 in Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas J. Spoerel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80.

BDX stock opened at $260.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $219,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

