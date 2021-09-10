Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00004068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 29% against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $89.25 million and $18.16 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00160956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00042867 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

