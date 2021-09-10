Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 5,434 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

