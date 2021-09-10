Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $958,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $188.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average is $200.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

