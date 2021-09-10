Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 923.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of WOOD stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

