Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 550 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,857 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,429 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.45 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

