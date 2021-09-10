Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 787 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $104,511,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after buying an additional 1,461,948 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

