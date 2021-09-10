BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Stock Price Down 5.8%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.25. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

About BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

