Berenberg Bank Raises discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Price Target to GBX 1,220

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 1,222 ($15.97) on Tuesday. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,017.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 850.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Jefferies acquired 3,703 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

