Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $44,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.53.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $455.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.