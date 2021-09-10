Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

ENPH stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.57 and its 200 day moving average is $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

