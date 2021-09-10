Bessemer Group Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. raised their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

