Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,571,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,678 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

