Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.90. 18,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,974,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $845,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $377,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

