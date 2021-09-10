Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $45.94. 20,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.