Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,484.16 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,466.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

