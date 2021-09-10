BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDSI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $7,518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,060 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,956 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $402.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. Analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

