Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 32.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 689.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after acquiring an additional 263,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.