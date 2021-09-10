BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $152.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.20.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after buying an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after buying an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after buying an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,296,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,175,000 after acquiring an additional 373,727 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.