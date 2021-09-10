Bionic (BNC) Price Tops $0.0000

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Bionic has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bionic has a total market cap of $8,380.52 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bionic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.56 or 0.00758072 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001457 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.56 or 0.01184903 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bionic Coin Profile

Bionic (BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Bionic Coin Trading

