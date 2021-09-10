BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Cap Hits $13.36 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00004806 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $13.36 million and $1.74 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00126701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00179934 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,734.56 or 1.00088097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.54 or 0.07170563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00897617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003020 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

