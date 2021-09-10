Bitradio Hits Market Cap of $69,707.69 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $69,707.69 and approximately $96.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014882 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.15 or 0.00398279 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,415,826 coins and its circulating supply is 10,415,821 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

