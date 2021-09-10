BitTube (TUBE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,367.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 9,509.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 8,178.8% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $169.03 million and approximately $20,367.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00569236 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 320,896,081 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.