Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 644 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $21,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas N. Armer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Douglas N. Armer sold 632 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $20,306.16.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,681. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 85,949 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $969,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.