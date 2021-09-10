Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.37, but opened at $31.29. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 46,484 shares changing hands.

Specifically, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

