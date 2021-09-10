Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Acquires $27,980.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BLFY stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.