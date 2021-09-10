Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Acquires $27,980.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BLFY stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $14.59.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.