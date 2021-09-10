Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $338.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

