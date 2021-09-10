Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $209,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $225.42. 1,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,034. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

