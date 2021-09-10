Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.69.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $342.97 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $344.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.81 and its 200 day moving average is $294.32. The stock has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

