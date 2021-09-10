Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,969 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. David Loasby bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

AMAT stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.67. 95,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,617,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

