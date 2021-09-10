BMO Capital Markets Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $90.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.59.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,163 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.