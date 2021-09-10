Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares during the period.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCEI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of BCEI opened at $43.80 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

