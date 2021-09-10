Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,165 shares of company stock worth $27,032,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

