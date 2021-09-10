Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.07

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bouygues has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bouygues SA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

