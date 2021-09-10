BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.55 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

BOX stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

