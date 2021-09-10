Bp Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 665,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,518,520. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

