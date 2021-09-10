Bp Plc Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock opened at $199.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.