Bp Plc Sells 3,908 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 434,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.