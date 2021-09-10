Bp Plc Sells 4,371 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Duke Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Duke Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $51.38 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Truist raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

